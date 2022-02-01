Police report 1-2-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was made on Woodbine Place.
Assault
- Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a vehicle and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Frederick Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported at Doctors Park.
- Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Locust Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Good Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Northwoods Court.
- Forgery was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Bessie Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, stealing and purse snatching were reported on William Street.
Cape Girardeau County
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shamica M. Fields, 37, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic offense of speeding.
- Casey W. Moran, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Thomas M. Haynes, 28, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- James, J. Sievers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Randall L. Dampier, 58l of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for habitual driving while intoxicated.
- Vanessa D. Babcock, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.
- Jeannie M. Baker, 45, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Justin D. Laws, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- Rogers L. Brooks, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Cassiopeia T. Jones, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for violation of court order of protection and failure to appear for a traffic violation of no seatbelt.
- Katie L. Rackers, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant probation violation for possession of controlled substance and a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with physical evidence.
- Richard E. Volkerding, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing or receiving stolen property.