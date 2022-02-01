Police report 1-2-22

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Good Hope Street.

Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Locust Street.

Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported at Doctors Park.

Theft of a vehicle was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Kell Farm Drive.

Theft of a vehicle and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Frederick Street.

Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Broadview Street.

Theft of a vehicle was reported on East Rodney Drive.

Miscellaneous

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, stealing and purse snatching were reported on William Street.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Bessie Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Northwoods Court.

Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

Shamica M. Fields, 37, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic offense of speeding.

Casey W. Moran, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

Thomas M. Haynes, 28, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

James, J. Sievers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Randall L. Dampier, 58l of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for habitual driving while intoxicated.

Vanessa D. Babcock, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.

Jeannie M. Baker, 45, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Justin D. Laws, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Rogers L. Brooks, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Cassiopeia T. Jones, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for violation of court order of protection and failure to appear for a traffic violation of no seatbelt.

Katie L. Rackers, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant probation violation for possession of controlled substance and a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with physical evidence.