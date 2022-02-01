All sections
January 1, 2022

Police report 1-2-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests n A warrant arrest was made on Woodbine Place. Assault n Assault was reported on South Hanover Street. Thefts n Theft of a vehicle was reported on East Rodney Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was made on Woodbine Place.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported at Doctors Park.
  • Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Locust Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Northwoods Court.
  • Forgery was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Bessie Street.
  • Counterfeiting was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, stealing and purse snatching were reported on William Street.

Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shamica M. Fields, 37, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic offense of speeding.
  • Casey W. Moran, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Thomas M. Haynes, 28, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • James, J. Sievers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
  • Randall L. Dampier, 58l of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for habitual driving while intoxicated.
  • Vanessa D. Babcock, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.
  • Jeannie M. Baker, 45, of Puxico, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Justin D. Laws, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • Rogers L. Brooks, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Cassiopeia T. Jones, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for violation of court order of protection and failure to appear for a traffic violation of no seatbelt.
  • Katie L. Rackers, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant probation violation for possession of controlled substance and a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with physical evidence.
  • Richard E. Volkerding, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing or receiving stolen property.
