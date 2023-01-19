All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 19, 2023

Police report 1-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue. Assaults n Third-degree assault-special victim and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty were reported on South Broadview Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault-special victim and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty were reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
  • Domestic disturbance and first-degree trespassing were reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Locust Street.
  • Theft was reported on Whitener Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on East Riverside Drive.
  • First-degree harassment was reported on Haddock Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Sheridan Drive.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dagan Stokely, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Trevor Williams, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of forgery and passing bad check.
  • Tamera Johnson, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DWI

  • Allan Petot, 55, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Assault

  • Assault reported in the 2600 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy