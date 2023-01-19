Police report 1-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault-special victim and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty were reported on South Broadview Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Second-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
- Domestic disturbance and first-degree trespassing were reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Locust Street.
- Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.
- Property damage was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on East Riverside Drive.
- First-degree harassment was reported on Haddock Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Sheridan Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dagan Stokely, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Trevor Williams, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of forgery and passing bad check.
- Tamera Johnson, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWI
- Allan Petot, 55, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
Assault
- Assault reported in the 2600 block of Wedgewood Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of South Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.