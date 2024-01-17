All sections
January 17, 2024

Police report 1-17-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assaults Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Clark Avenue. Domestic disturbance was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Clark Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation were reported on William Street.
  • Animal neglect was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Leroy Drive.
  • Camping on public property and a suspicious vesicle were reported on South Main Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Andrew Bowman, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

DWIs

  • Deja Wadlow, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Kyle Wells, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
  • Colby Bomar, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Tommy Nunnally, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Greensferry Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Plainview Avenue.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

