Police report 1-17-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Frederick Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hopper Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
Assault
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported on Allen Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle, second-degree property damage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on North Frederick Street.
- First-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on South Hanover Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- Failure to yield right of way, causing an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unruly disturbance was reported on Independence Street.
- Harassment was reported on William Street.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, first-degree property damage and third-degree domestic assault were reported on North Park Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jodi L. Calicott, 37, of West Plains, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for trafficking in stolen identities.
- Joshua A. Hall, 32, of DeSoto, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michelle K. Beal, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.
- Garret M. Vandeven, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
- Houston B. Sexton, 30, of Burfordville was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for rape.
- Steven L. Puellman, 38 of Villa Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on a Calhoun County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for violation of full order of protection.
- Eric M. Berry, 45, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat belt violation.