Police report 1-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A St. Louis County warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
Assaults
- First-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Second-degree assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Rifle Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Frederick Street.