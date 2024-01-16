All sections
January 16, 2024

Police report 1-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A St. Louis County warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Rifle Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Frederick Street.
DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing, forgery and fraud were reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Burglary and property damage were reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Second-degree terrorist threat was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • First-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Animal abuse or abandonment was reported on Amblewood Drive.
  • Child abuse/neglect was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

