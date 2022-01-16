All sections
January 15, 2022

Police report 1-16-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests n A warrant arrest for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Minnesota Avenue. n A warrant arrest was reported. Thefts n Burglary was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • Stealing and first-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joel E. Garner, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for dangerous drugs, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alex D. Dunlap, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
  • Antwan R. Petty, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Kyle A. Foutch, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree domestic assault and probation violation for non-support.
  • Jillian R. Dennis, 34, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution of a felony.
Police/Fire Reports

