Police report 1-16-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Stealing and first-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Shots fired was reported on Themis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joel E. Garner, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for dangerous drugs, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alex D. Dunlap, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
- Antwan R. Petty, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Kyle A. Foutch, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree domestic assault and probation violation for non-support.
- Jillian R. Dennis, 34, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution of a felony.