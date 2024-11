Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Thefts

theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Stealing from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Percy Drive.

Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on South Plaza Way.

Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Themis Street.

Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

A sex offense was reported.

Delivery of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.

First-degree trespassing was reported on West Lorimier Place.

Weapon violation was reported on South Ellis Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with a written prescription, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on Locust Street.