Police report 1-14-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- First-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Hackberry Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on South Broadview Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree trespassing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- First-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kathy L. Hannah, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Cristina Q. Salinas, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for violation of education requirement for a child.
- Carl L. Wood Jr., 47, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to wear seatbelt.
- LaShonda D. Watson, 27, of St. Louis was arrested on a St. Louis City warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage and on two Kirkwood Police Department warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
- Richard E. Volkerding, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree stalking.
- Tyler L. Dillon, 30, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Joshua S. Tanner, 39, of Catron was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for second-degree rape.