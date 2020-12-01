All sections
January 11, 2020

Police report 1-12-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.

Summons

  • Zachary A. Howard, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting or interfering with arrest.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Normal Avenue.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at South Kingshighway and Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported. A suspect was taken into custody.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nicholas E. Robinson, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Lakisha N. Thomas, 41, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Ronald D. Fisher Jr., 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Joshua A. Bell, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage.
  • Jessica l. Quintana, 32, no address given, was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Casey R. Sauceda, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Holden R. Sauceda, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • David T. Jebert Jr., 21, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Corey L. Winchel, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle of another, not maintaining financial responsibility and failure to display plates.
  • Aimee E. winchel, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for a show cause order.
Police/Fire Reports

