Police report 1-12-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
Summons
- Zachary A. Howard, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting or interfering with arrest.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Normal Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at South Kingshighway and Good Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported. A suspect was taken into custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nicholas E. Robinson, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Lakisha N. Thomas, 41, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Ronald D. Fisher Jr., 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Joshua A. Bell, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage.
- Jessica l. Quintana, 32, no address given, was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Casey R. Sauceda, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Holden R. Sauceda, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- David T. Jebert Jr., 21, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Corey L. Winchel, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle of another, not maintaining financial responsibility and failure to display plates.
- Aimee E. winchel, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for a show cause order.