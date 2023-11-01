Police report 1-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A felony warrant arrest was reported on Aquamsi Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Howell Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on Themis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on South Park Avenue.
- First-degree robbery and armed criminal action were reported on North Park Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Niemann Drive.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on William Street.
- Stealing and forgery were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle, passing a bad check and fraud were reported.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on Saratoga Avenue.
- Stealing and second-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and fourth-degree assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an imitation controlled substance were reported on South Frederick Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on William Street.
- Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Fraud was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brian Jennings, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Nickolis Browers, 41, of Bismarck, Missouri, was arrested on a Saint Francois County warrant.
DWIs
- Dylan Maloney, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- McLane Rinagke, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Erika Williams, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Assault
- Assault reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
Theft
- Theft reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Anna Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.