January 11, 2023

Police report 1-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A felony warrant arrest was reported on Aquamsi Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Howell Street.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on Themis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on South Park Avenue.
  • First-degree robbery and armed criminal action were reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Niemann Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing and forgery were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle, passing a bad check and fraud were reported.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Saratoga Avenue.
  • Stealing and second-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and fourth-degree assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an imitation controlled substance were reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on William Street.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brian Jennings, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Nickolis Browers, 41, of Bismarck, Missouri, was arrested on a Saint Francois County warrant.

DWIs

  • Dylan Maloney, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • McLane Rinagke, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Erika Williams, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Assault

  • Assault reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.

Theft

  • Theft reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Anna Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

