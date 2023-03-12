Police March 12, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Fraud was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Sex offense was reported on South Broadview Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Amanda Streiler, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three counts of first-degree endangering a child.
- Justin Streiler, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three counts of first-degree endangering a child.
- Loren Childers, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
- Lauren Story, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Bryan Welker, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
- Dakota Foreman, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Jesse Wyatt, 46, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's order.
- Jakeith Smith, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree sodomy and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Keith Talley, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.
- Michael Cox, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for failure to register a motor vehicle.