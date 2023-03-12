Police March 12, 2023

Miscellaneous

Sex offense was reported on South Broadview Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Amanda Streiler, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three counts of first-degree endangering a child.

Justin Streiler, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three counts of first-degree endangering a child.

Loren Childers, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.

Lauren Story, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.

Bryan Welker, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.

Dakota Foreman, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Jesse Wyatt, 46, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's order.

Jakeith Smith, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree sodomy and unlawful use of a weapon.

Keith Talley, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.