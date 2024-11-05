Police 5-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
Theft was reported.Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on North Fountain Street.Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.Burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Good Hope Street.Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
Delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance were reported on North Kingshighway.Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Robin Hood Circle.Indecent exposure was reported on Thilenius Street.Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Broadview Street.Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.Animal abuse/neglect was reported on Themis Street.Second-degree property damage was reported on Whitelaw Avenue.Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.Leash requirement violation was reported on William Street.Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Boxwood Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
