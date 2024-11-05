All sections
May 10, 2024

Police 5-11-24

May 10, 2024

Police 5-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported.Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on North Fountain Street.Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.Burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Good Hope Street.Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance were reported on North Kingshighway.Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Robin Hood Circle.Indecent exposure was reported on Thilenius Street.Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Broadview Street.Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.Animal abuse/neglect was reported on Themis Street.Second-degree property damage was reported on Whitelaw Avenue.Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.Leash requirement violation was reported on William Street.Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Boxwood Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Darrell W. McIntyre, Jr., 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Akeida L. Edmondson 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for possession of marijuana.
  • Corey S. Bates, 40, of Imperial was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for third-degree assault and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation order of protection for first-degree harassment.
  • Ryan S. Mosley, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Steven L. Brown, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sodomy, possession of child pornography and second-degree child molestation.
  • Michael D. Maglone, 34, no address given, was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, improper turn signal, operating vehicle with no insurance and failure to register motor vehicle.
  • William C. Jaquin, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

