CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Lacey Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Second-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender were reported.
- Theft and forgery were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported on Golden Eagle Court.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Bertling Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Themis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light was reported on Missouri Highway 74.
- Shots fired, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, armed criminal action and first-degree assault/attempting serious physical injury/special victim were reported on Whitener Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Independence Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on North Middle Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John Mitchell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gerald Ivy, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DWI
- Victor Montes, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Constance Wiggs, 23, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, defective equipment and failure to dim headlights.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Oklahoma Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of East Lane
- Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Pecan Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kaitlyn M. Headrick, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of purchasing/attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by minor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tracy L. Armstrong, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Garmeisha D. Terry, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Lauren M. Story, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for possession of marijuana.
- Raymond Parris, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a cape Girardeau County warrant for producing marijuana.
- Joseph D. Haven, 34, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Frazier B. Bankhead, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County probation and parole warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Mitchell B. Dozier, 40, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for stealing.
- Jayelyn Z. Rivers, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.
- Austin T. Meuir, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for nonconseual dissemination of private sexual images.