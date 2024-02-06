All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 16, 2022

Police

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. Assaults n Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender were reported.
  • Theft and forgery were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on Golden Eagle Court.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Bertling Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Themis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light was reported on Missouri Highway 74.
  • Shots fired, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, armed criminal action and first-degree assault/attempting serious physical injury/special victim were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Independence Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • John Mitchell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Gerald Ivy, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI

  • Victor Montes, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Constance Wiggs, 23, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, defective equipment and failure to dim headlights.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Oklahoma Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of East Lane
  • Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Pecan Lane.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kaitlyn M. Headrick, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of purchasing/attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by minor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tracy L. Armstrong, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Garmeisha D. Terry, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Lauren M. Story, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for possession of marijuana.
  • Raymond Parris, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a cape Girardeau County warrant for producing marijuana.
  • Joseph D. Haven, 34, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Frazier B. Bankhead, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County probation and parole warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Mitchell B. Dozier, 40, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for stealing.
  • Jayelyn Z. Rivers, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.
  • Austin T. Meuir, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for nonconseual dissemination of private sexual images.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy