Andrea R. Riebeling, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Barbara I. Johnston, 45, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for making a false report.

Chelsea T. Gurley, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dallas L. Vance, 23, of Morley, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for a probation violation for possession of controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle knowing owner did not maintain financial responsibility and no vehicle/trailer registration.

Timothy J. Morrison, 48, of Scott County was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Nicolas R. Moore, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.

Thomas J. Thornton, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Ryan M. Hudson, 36, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and resisting arrest and a St. Francois County, Missouri, warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest and Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Douglas L. Stacy Jr., 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Allison D. Lewis, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.