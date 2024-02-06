All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 30, 2019

Police

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree burglary. n Terry Reed, 51, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree burglary.
  • Terry Reed, 51, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Stuart Doyle, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault
  • Benjamin Harrison II, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Cedric Rucker Sr., 36, of Jackson was arrested on a District 22 probation/parole violation warrant.
  • Brent Smith, 25, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for forgery and a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Devin Weccele, 21, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrest

  • Jacob Parker, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department website has not indicated new incidents in recent weeks.

Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy