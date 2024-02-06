CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree burglary.

Terry Reed, 51, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Stuart Doyle, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault

Benjamin Harrison II, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Cedric Rucker Sr., 36, of Jackson was arrested on a District 22 probation/parole violation warrant.

Brent Smith, 25, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for forgery and a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.