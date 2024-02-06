CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and second-degree burglary.
- Terry Reed, 51, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
- Stuart Doyle, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault
- Benjamin Harrison II, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Cedric Rucker Sr., 36, of Jackson was arrested on a District 22 probation/parole violation warrant.
- Brent Smith, 25, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for forgery and a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
- Devin Weccele, 21, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jacob Parker, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department website has not indicated new incidents in recent weeks.