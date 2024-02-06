All sections
May 5, 2021

Perryville man arrested by Highway Patrol

A Perryville, Missouri, man was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant Monday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jerry Lucas, 46, was arrested on two warrants for driving on a suspended license. As of Monday, he was being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Perryville, Missouri, man was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jerry Lucas, 46, was arrested on two warrants for driving on a suspended license.

As of Monday, he was being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Police/Fire Reports

