Jackson police report 9/27/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Theft n Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Old Orchard Road. Property damage n Property damage was reported in the area of Mohawk Street and Easton Drive. Miscellaneous n Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Old Orchard Road.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Property damage
Property damage was reported in the area of Mohawk Street and Easton Drive.
Miscellaneous
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street.