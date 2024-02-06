All sections
September 27, 2017

Jackson police report 9/27/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Theft n Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Old Orchard Road. Property damage n Property damage was reported in the area of Mohawk Street and Easton Drive. Miscellaneous n Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Old Orchard Road.
Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Mohawk Street and Easton Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street.
