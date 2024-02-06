Jackson police report 9/20/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Nakayla Marshall-Baker, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal, failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Shemia Price, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Everett Bourn, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
- Dustin Wonderick, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Camden Hooe, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of firearms in city.
- Tonya Adams, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.