September 20, 2017

Jackson police report 9/20/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Nakayla Marshall-Baker, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal, failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Nakayla Marshall-Baker, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal, failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Shemia Price, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Everett Bourn, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
  • Dustin Wonderick, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Camden Hooe, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of firearms in city.
  • Tonya Adams, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Hidden Meadows Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Otto Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Donna Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Otto Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Donna Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Road

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Priest Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the area of Normandy and East lanes.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Westbrook Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

