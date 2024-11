September 1, 2021

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 900 block of Odus Drive. Arrests n Mackenzie Terry, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n Nathaniel Hartis, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia...