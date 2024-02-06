All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterAugust 23, 2017
Jackson police report 8/23/17
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Cassandra Martin, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor, following a vehicle to closely and failure to have operator's license in possession...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Cassandra Martin, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor, following a vehicle to closely and failure to have operator's license in possession.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of K Land Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fight in progress was reported in the area of South Bellevue Street and East Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy