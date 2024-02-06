Jackson police report 8/23/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Cassandra Martin, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor, following a vehicle to closely and failure to have operator's license in possession...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
Cassandra Martin, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor, following a vehicle to closely and failure to have operator's license in possession.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Assault
Assault was reported in the 1100 block of K Land Drive.
Miscellaneous
Fight in progress was reported in the area of South Bellevue Street and East Main Street.