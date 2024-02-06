All sections
blotterAugust 20, 2017
Jackson police report 8/20/17
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gracie Tillman, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of property damage, public intoxication and being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
  • John Johnson, 56, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana under 35 grams and on a Jackson warrant for fail to appear.
  • Anthony Smith, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 35 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the area of Stoneyledge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Maryland Street.
