Jackson police report 8/20/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Gracie Tillman, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of property damage, public intoxication and being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
John Johnson, 56, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana under 35 grams and on a Jackson warrant for fail to appear.
Anthony Smith, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 35 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the area of Stoneyledge Drive.
Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Miscellaneous
Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Maryland Street.