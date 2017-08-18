All sections
blotterAugust 18, 2017
Jackson police report 8/18/17
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Theft n Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road. Property damage n Property damage was reported in the area of Hubble Ford. Miscellaneous n Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Hubble Ford.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Maryland Street.
Police/Fire Reports
