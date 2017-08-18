Jackson police report 8/18/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Theft n Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road. Property damage n Property damage was reported in the area of Hubble Ford. Miscellaneous n Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Property damage
Property damage was reported in the area of Hubble Ford.
Miscellaneous
Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Maryland Street.