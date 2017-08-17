Jackson police report 8/17/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jennifer Knight, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear. n Michael Bell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Arrests
Jennifer Knight, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Michael Bell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Miscellaneous
Fraud was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
Fraud was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.