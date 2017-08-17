All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterAugust 17, 2017
Jackson police report 8/17/17
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jennifer Knight, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear. n Michael Bell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • Jennifer Knight, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Michael Bell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Fraud was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy