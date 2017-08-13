Jackson police report 8/13/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Joshua DaVault, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Arrests
- Courtney Little, 44 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and statutory sodomy.
- Brandon Klinkhardt, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of heroin.
Citations
- Randall Dampier, 54, of Jackson was issued a citation for assault.
- Steven Whitney, 70, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to drive within single lane.
- Randy Gilbert, 30, of Mounds, Illinois, was issued a citation for speeding, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.
- Angela Schrum, 21, of Jackson was issued a citation for peace disturbance.