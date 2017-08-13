All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 13, 2017

Jackson police report 8/13/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Joshua DaVault, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Joshua DaVault, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Arrests

  • Courtney Little, 44 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and statutory sodomy.
  • Brandon Klinkhardt, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of heroin.

Citations

  • Randall Dampier, 54, of Jackson was issued a citation for assault.
  • Steven Whitney, 70, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to drive within single lane.
  • Randy Gilbert, 30, of Mounds, Illinois, was issued a citation for speeding, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.
  • Angela Schrum, 21, of Jackson was issued a citation for peace disturbance.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Providence Drive and Cambridge Road.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of West Vale Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2300 block of Brittany Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Crow Street
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Hubble Ford.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy