July 5, 2017

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jacob Parrish, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked. n Becky Williams, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving while suspended...