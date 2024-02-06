Jackson Police report 7/22/21

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jameon West, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Brian Jennings, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Brenda Brown, 60, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Coty Wills, 30 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jeremiah Moore, 21, of Sullivan, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Angela Martinez, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

James Mesey, 34, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant.