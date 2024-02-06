All sections
blotterJuly 22, 2021
Jackson Police report 7/22/21
JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jameon West, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Brian Jennings, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Brenda Brown, 60, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Coty Wills, 30 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Jeremiah Moore, 21, of Sullivan, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Angela Martinez, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • James Mesey, 34, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
  • Jodie Williams, 30, of Matthews, Missouri, was arrested on Sikeston DPS warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Bainbridge Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.
