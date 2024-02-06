Jackson Police report 7/22/21

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Jameon West, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant. n Brian Jennings, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
Jameon West, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Brian Jennings, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Brenda Brown, 60, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Coty Wills, 30 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Jeremiah Moore, 21, of Sullivan, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Angela Martinez, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
James Mesey, 34, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
Jodie Williams, 30, of Matthews, Missouri, was arrested on Sikeston DPS warrant.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Bainbridge Road.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.
Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Wedgewood Drive.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.