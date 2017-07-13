All sections
July 13, 2017

Jackson police report 7/13/17

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Crystal Medling, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Jay Oliver, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, distributing or manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, displaying the plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Robert Davie, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Deerwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Elwanda Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
Police/Fire Reports

