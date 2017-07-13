Jackson police report 7/13/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Crystal Medling, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
- Jay Oliver, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, distributing or manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, displaying the plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Robert Davie, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana.