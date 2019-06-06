Jackson police report 6/6/19

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Alejandro Cruz Perez, 36, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Oak Street...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
Alejandro Cruz Perez, 36, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Oak Street.
Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.