June 6, 2019
Jackson police report 6/6/19
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Alejandro Cruz Perez, 36, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
