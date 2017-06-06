Jackson police report 6/6/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Hunter Stephens, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession and resisting arrest.
Arrests
- Monica Sweet, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Taylor Buchen, 21, of Lexington, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.
- Cedarrius Barham, 25, of Henderson, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.
- Victor Powell III, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.
Summons
- Venus Jimenez, 18, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.