June 6, 2017

Jackson police report 6/6/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Hunter Stephens, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession and resisting arrest...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Hunter Stephens, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession and resisting arrest.

Arrests

  • Monica Sweet, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Taylor Buchen, 21, of Lexington, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.
  • Cedarrius Barham, 25, of Henderson, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.
  • Victor Powell III, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.

Summons

  • Venus Jimenez, 18, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Prairie View Trail.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Rolling Fields Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the area of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Par Circle.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Oak and Elm streets.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
Police/Fire Reports

