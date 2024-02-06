Jackson police report 6/25/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Rebecca Day, 42, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Rebecca Day, 42, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Citations
Kaylan Friese, 22, of Jackson was issued a citation for allowing a dog to run at large.
Nicholas Begolka, 29, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was issued a citation for driving a truck/tractor trailer on a no-truck route.
James Ross, 53, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was issued a citation for driving a truck/tractor trailer on a no-truck route.
Tracey Cox, 46, of Jackson was issued a citation for allowing a dog to run at large.
Bette Friedrich, 52, of Jackson was issued a citation for allowing a dog to run at large.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Miscellaneous
Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Trail Ridge Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Hidden Meadows Drive.
Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.