Jackson police report 6/22/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Clayton Sides, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear on a possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia charge and was charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons for license-plate light violation.
- Daniel Messer, 23, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Kaitlyn Dodd, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.