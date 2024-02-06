All sections
June 22, 2017

Jackson police report 6/22/17

Clayton Sides, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear on a possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia charge and was charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons for license-plate light violation...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Clayton Sides, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear on a possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia charge and was charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons for license-plate light violation.
  • Daniel Messer, 23, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kaitlyn Dodd, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Summons

  • Ryan Rhodes, 48, of Jackson was issued a summons for allowing a dog to run at large.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Brandom Street and South Shawnee Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

