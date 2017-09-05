All sections
May 9, 2017

Jackson police report 5/9/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Glenn Plank, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. n Bradly Pate, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Glenn Plank, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Bradly Pate, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • James Reed, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, making a false report, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and failure to provide proof of insurance.
  • Jerry Simpkins, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a peace-disturbance charge.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Francis Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Oak Street.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of South High Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.
Police/Fire Reports

