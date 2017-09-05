Jackson police report 5/9/17

May 9, 2017

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Glenn Plank, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. n Bradly Pate, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia...