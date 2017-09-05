Jackson police report 5/9/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Glenn Plank, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Bradly Pate, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- James Reed, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, making a false report, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and failure to provide proof of insurance.
- Jerry Simpkins, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a peace-disturbance charge.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.