Jackson police report 5/23/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
Trena Lawrence, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving, operating a motor vehicle without registration, displaying plates of another and driving in a careless and imprudent manner.
Arrests
Dartanyus Harris, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Paige Thomas, 23, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Burglary
Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Elwanada Drive.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 4400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
Miscellaneous
Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Hidden Meadows Drive.
Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Eastview Court.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South West Lane.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Hannah Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Greensferry Road and August Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.