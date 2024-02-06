All sections
blotterMay 23, 2017
Jackson police report 5/23/17
JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Trena Lawrence, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving, operating a motor vehicle without registration, displaying plates of another and driving in a careless and imprudent manner...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Trena Lawrence, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving, operating a motor vehicle without registration, displaying plates of another and driving in a careless and imprudent manner.

Arrests

  • Dartanyus Harris, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Paige Thomas, 23, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Elwanada Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 4400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Hidden Meadows Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Eastview Court.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South West Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Hannah Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Greensferry Road and August Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
