Jackson police report 5/22/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Citations
Randy King, 61, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Burglary
Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Sara Street.
Miscellaneous
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Strawberry Lane.
Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Farmington Road and West Main Street.