blotterMay 22, 2017
Jackson police report 5/22/17
JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Citations n Randy King, 61, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to stop at a posted stop sign...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Citations

  • Randy King, 61, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Sara Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Strawberry Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Farmington Road and West Main Street.
