All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 18, 2017
Jackson police report 5/18/17
JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Lisa Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane, driving while suspended and driving in a careless and imprudent manner...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Lisa Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane, driving while suspended and driving in a careless and imprudent manner.

Arrest

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Jeremy Gantt, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Klaus Park Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Contact the editor to correct error in story, make content suggestions or provide feedback on semissourian.com. Click here.
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy