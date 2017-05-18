Jackson police report 5/18/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Lisa Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane, driving while suspended and driving in a careless and imprudent manner...
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
Lisa Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane, driving while suspended and driving in a careless and imprudent manner.
Arrest
Jeremy Gantt, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
Property damage
Property damage was reported in the area of Klaus Park Drive.
Miscellaneous
Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.