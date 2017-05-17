Jackson police report 5/17/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane. n Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive. Property damage. n Property damage was reported in the area of Carol Knox Drive...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
Property damage.
Property damage was reported in the area of Carol Knox Drive.
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.