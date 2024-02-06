Jackson police report 3/20/20

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road. n Theft was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Lane. Miscellaneous n Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Lane.
Miscellaneous
Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Adams Street.