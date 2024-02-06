All sections
blotterMarch 20, 2020
Jackson police report 3/20/20
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road. n Theft was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Lane. Miscellaneous n Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Adams Street.
