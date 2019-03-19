Jackson police report 3/19/19

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Amber Andrews, 26, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Blake Wyatt, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- Joshua Barton, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- Phillip Thomas, 49, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants.
- Charles Meeker, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Trey Craft, 17, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, third-degree assault, first-degree harassment and firts-degree stalking.
- Shawney Brown, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Michael Bell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.