blotterMarch 19, 2019

Jackson police report 3/19/19

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Amber Andrews, 26, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Arrests n Blake Wyatt, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana under 10 grams...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Amber Andrews, 26, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Blake Wyatt, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Joshua Barton, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Phillip Thomas, 49, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Charles Meeker, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Trey Craft, 17, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, third-degree assault, first-degree harassment and firts-degree stalking.
  • Shawney Brown, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Michael Bell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of East Main Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

