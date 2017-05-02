All sections
February 5, 2017

Jackson police report 2/5/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Timmy Lesch, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to provide proof of insurance...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Timmy Lesch, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Arrests

  • Joseph Haven, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order.
  • Christopher Franklin, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order.
  • Jerry Simpkins, 28, of Scott City was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a property damage charge.
Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3100 block of East Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Henderson Street.
Police/Fire Reports

