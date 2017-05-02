Jackson police report 2/5/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Timmy Lesch, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Arrests
- Joseph Haven, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order.
- Christopher Franklin, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order.
- Jerry Simpkins, 28, of Scott City was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a property damage charge.