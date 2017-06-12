All sections
blotterDecember 6, 2017

Jackson police report 12/6/17

*cJACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Daniel Patwitz, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption, speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance and a seat-belt violation.

Arrests

  • Brayden Coleman-Riegert, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
  • Anthony Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Joseph Wolters, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to have rear license plate light and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Citations

  • Brandy Wibbenmeyer, 43, of Jackson was issued a citation for peace disturbance.
  • Timothy Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
  • Brett Leimer, 26, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
  • Randy Glover, 37, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, operating a defective vehicle, displaying plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fight in progress was reported in the area of North Hope Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Columbia Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Donna Lynn Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.
image
