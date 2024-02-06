Jackson police report 12/27/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Roger Jones, 54, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Shar-Ron Bailey, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear and was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
- Kami Lynn, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Citation
- Cole Craig, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.