Jackson police report 12/27/17

December 27, 2017

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Roger Jones, 54, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Arrests n Shar-Ron Bailey, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear and was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to stop at a posted stop sign...