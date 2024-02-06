All sections
December 27, 2017

Jackson police report 12/27/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Roger Jones, 54, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Arrests n Shar-Ron Bailey, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear and was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to stop at a posted stop sign...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Roger Jones, 54, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Shar-Ron Bailey, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear and was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
  • Kami Lynn, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Citation

  • Cole Craig, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the area of South Hope Street and Boehme Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
