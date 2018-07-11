All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 7, 2018

Jackson police report 11/7/18

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Kory Copeland, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana from 11 to 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kory Copeland, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana from 11 to 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
  • Dakota Fortman, 18, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Stacie Groves, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant and on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while drivers license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and operating a mechanically defective vehicle.

Citation

  • Katie Fisher, 27, of Burfordville was issued a citation for speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Carolina Place.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Park Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of Shannon Court.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy