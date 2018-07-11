Jackson police report 11/7/18

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kory Copeland, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana from 11 to 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
- Dakota Fortman, 18, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
- Stacie Groves, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant and on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while drivers license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and operating a mechanically defective vehicle.
Citation
- Katie Fisher, 27, of Burfordville was issued a citation for speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.