Jackson police report 11/7/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Robert Hartle, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol in a public place, failure to drive in single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Leslie Herbst, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to drive in a single lane and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Jacqueline McClellan, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Jay Oliver, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Kristi Bass, 46, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, and on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
- Gerald Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Johnny Joyce, 28, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- William Winingar, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Price, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Ethan Quadey, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- Roger Stone, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.
- Genny Jones, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.
- Lakadra Brown, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.