November 7, 2017

Jackson police report 11/7/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Robert Hartle, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol in a public place, failure to drive in single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Robert Hartle, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol in a public place, failure to drive in single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Leslie Herbst, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to drive in a single lane and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Jacqueline McClellan, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Jay Oliver, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kristi Bass, 46, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, and on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
  • Gerald Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Johnny Joyce, 28, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • William Winingar, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • James Price, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Ethan Quadey, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
  • Roger Stone, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.
  • Genny Jones, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.
  • Lakadra Brown, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Citations

  • Zachery Jones, 21, of Jackson was issued a citation for speeding, failure to stop for a red light, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to display lighted lamps when required, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and failure to provide proof of insurance.
  • Chandler McTigue, 22, of East Prairie, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and fail to drive in single lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Andrew Street.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of South Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Florence Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Deerwood Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Jackson Ridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and South Farmington Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Florence Street
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Greenway Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Bast and Brown Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Gerald Street.
Police/Fire Reports

