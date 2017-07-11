Jackson police report 11/7/17

Chandler McTigue, 22, of East Prairie, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended and fail to drive in single lane.

Zachery Jones, 21, of Jackson was issued a citation for speeding, failure to stop for a red light, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to display lighted lamps when required, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of Andrew Street.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Hope Street.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.

Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Jackson Ridge Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.

Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Deerwood Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Florence Street.

Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of South Hope Street.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of Old Cape Road.

Trespassing was reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and South Farmington Road.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Florence Street

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Greenway Drive.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.

Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Bast and Brown Street.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Old Toll Road.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Farmington Road.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane

Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.

Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.