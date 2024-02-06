Jackson police report 11/23/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Justin Pinkerton, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Miscellaneous n Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of North High Street and East Mary Street...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Arrests
Justin Pinkerton, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
Miscellaneous
Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of North High Street and East Mary Street.
Fight in progress was reported in the 200 block of East Adams Street.
Carissa Bartlett, 27, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.