blotterNovember 23, 2017
Jackson police report 11/23/17
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Justin Pinkerton, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of North High Street and East Mary Street.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 200 block of East Adams Street.
  • Carissa Bartlett, 27, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
