Jackson police report 11/22/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Matthew Haynes, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in a single lane and possession of marijuana under 10 grams...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Arrests
Matthew Haynes, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in a single lane and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
Donald Lewis, 50, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants and suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Shady Lane
Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Goodson Drive.