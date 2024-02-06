All sections
blotterNovember 22, 2017
Jackson police report 11/22/17
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew Haynes, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in a single lane and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Donald Lewis, 50, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants and suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Shady Lane
  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Goodson Drive.
