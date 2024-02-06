blotter November 21, 2017

Jackson police report 11/21/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Shelby Brown, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant. Citations n George Daniel, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended...