blotterNovember 21, 2017
Jackson police report 11/21/17
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Shelby Brown, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Citations

  • George Daniel, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
  • Samuel Below, 38, of Delta was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and a seat-belt violation.
  • Brittany Smith, 25, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Brandom Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of August Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Brown Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
Police/Fire Reports
