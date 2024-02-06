Jackson police report 11/21/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Shelby Brown, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant. Citations n George Daniel, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
Shelby Brown, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Citations
George Daniel, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
Samuel Below, 38, of Delta was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and a seat-belt violation.
Brittany Smith, 25, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Theft
Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Brandom Street.
Fraud was reported in the 600 block of August Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Brown Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.