November 17, 2017

Jackson police report 11/17/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt. Arrest n Shawn Stockard II, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant for failure to appear and Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Shawn Stockard II, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant for failure to appear and Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the area of Morgan and Oak streets.
  • A fight in progress was reported in the area of Goodson Drive and Annette Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Corinne Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of South Shawnee Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Derrick A. Gardner, 56, 1400 S. West End Blvd, was arrested at 40 Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Julia N. Linley, 37, was arrested at the intersection of Park and North Fountain streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Rachel N. Ervin, 32, 45 S. West End, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summons

  • Ashley K. Nash, 19, of Cape was issued a summons at 132 N. Main for falsifying age to obtain liquor.

Charged

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for theft.
  • Mary L. Bundy, 48, of Scott City was charged at I-55 (96 MM) with camping in city park.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for theft.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 1101 S. Pacific.
  • Save A Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St., reported shoplifting.

Miscellaneous

  • Regions Bank, 101 S. Mount Auburn, reported forgery.
  • An assist to other agency was reported at 28 N. Fountain St.
  • An alcohol violation was reported at 5 S. Henderson St.
  • A detained/conveyed mentally disordered person was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
  • A detained/conveyed mentally disordered person was reported in the 0 block of North Park Street.
  • Receiving stolen property as reported at the intersection of Good Hope and South Louisiana streets.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 40 S. Sprigg St.
  • A missing person was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

