Jackson police report 11/17/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
Arrest
- Shawn Stockard II, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant for failure to appear and Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the area of Morgan and Oak streets.
- A fight in progress was reported in the area of Goodson Drive and Annette Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Corinne Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of South Shawnee Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
Arrests
- Derrick A. Gardner, 56, 1400 S. West End Blvd, was arrested at 40 Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
- Julia N. Linley, 37, was arrested at the intersection of Park and North Fountain streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Rachel N. Ervin, 32, 45 S. West End, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
- Ashley K. Nash, 19, of Cape was issued a summons at 132 N. Main for falsifying age to obtain liquor.
Charged
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for theft.
- Mary L. Bundy, 48, of Scott City was charged at I-55 (96 MM) with camping in city park.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for theft.
Theft
- Theft was reported at 1101 S. Pacific.
- Save A Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St., reported shoplifting.
Miscellaneous
- Regions Bank, 101 S. Mount Auburn, reported forgery.
- An assist to other agency was reported at 28 N. Fountain St.
- An alcohol violation was reported at 5 S. Henderson St.
- A detained/conveyed mentally disordered person was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
- A detained/conveyed mentally disordered person was reported in the 0 block of North Park Street.
- Receiving stolen property as reported at the intersection of Good Hope and South Louisiana streets.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 40 S. Sprigg St.
- A missing person was reported.