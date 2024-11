Edward Pierce, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Kelley, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree statutory rape, possession of marijuana over 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Donald Lewis, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

Carissa Lewis, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on two separate charges.

Becka Darby, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Shawn Coomer, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.

Ted Skinner, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing

Anita Freeman, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Scott County warrant.

Sasha Chapman, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.