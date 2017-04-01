All sections
January 4, 2017

Jackson police report 1/4/17

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Gary L. Coryell, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

Summonses

  • Andrew R. Krueger, 19, of Jackson was issued a summons for a seat-belt violation.
  • Connor A Schlitt, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to stop at posted stop sign.
  • Justin E. King, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while revoked, failure to drive in a single lane and failure to provide proof of insurance.
  • James R. Downing, 25, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Greenway Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Hope Street.
Police/Fire Reports

