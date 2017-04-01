Jackson police report 1/4/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Gary L. Coryell, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Summonses
- Andrew R. Krueger, 19, of Jackson was issued a summons for a seat-belt violation.
- Connor A Schlitt, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to stop at posted stop sign.
- Justin E. King, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while revoked, failure to drive in a single lane and failure to provide proof of insurance.
- James R. Downing, 25, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to register a motor vehicle.