January 16, 2018

Jackson police report 1/16/18

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Citation * Kimberly Keller, 50, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in an careless and imprudent manner and failure to drive on the right half of roadway...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Citation

* Kimberly Keller, 50, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in an careless and imprudent manner and failure to drive on the right half of roadway.

Theft

* Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Property damage

* Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Highland Drive.

* Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Police/Fire Reports

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

