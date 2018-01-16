Jackson police report 1/16/18

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Citation
* Kimberly Keller, 50, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in an careless and imprudent manner and failure to drive on the right half of roadway.
Theft
* Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Property damage
* Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Highland Drive.
* Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
